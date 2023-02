The shooting occurred at 5 p.m., according to the department.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department was involved in a shooting Saturday evening, according to the department's twitter page.

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m., according to the tweet.

Our officers were involved in a shooting at 5:00 p.m. this evening on the 100 block of Western Ave S.



— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 12, 2023

Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are responding to the scene.

