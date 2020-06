Anyone with information is urged to call Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.

ST ANTHONY, Minn — The St. Anthony Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 37-year-old man.

Kyle Compardo has not been seen or heard from by family and friends for months, police said.

Compardo is known to frequent Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Compardo is described as 6 feet tall and 230 pounds with blue eyes.