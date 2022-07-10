St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites "pandemic of work ethic"

The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, but small business owners are still feeling a pinch in labor shortages.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks.

In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."

Owner Scott Widor says he didn't have to lay off any employees during the pandemic, but it was a tough time for his two restaurants. He has seen a drop in applications since 2020.

It's even harder to fill the five open positions he has for cooks, which pay $17-22 per hour.

"Our incredible teams are working 60 hours a week and that's not right," Widor said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, full-service restaurants have been hit harder by the labor crunch than limited-service eateries, with staffing down 11% from pre-pandemic levels.

Widor was forced to close on Mondays last year because of staffing, and this week, he added Tuesdays, too. Widor is trying to fill the open positions in the back of the house, but until he can find more cooks, he says he will need to be closed two days a week.

"It's all about the guest experience," Widor said. "If that doesn't go well, nothing else will go well."

