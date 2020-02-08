St. Cloud man falls off tube, drowns in Big Lake

Around 9:30 p.m., the dive team found the man's body in about 9-10 feet of water.

BIG LAKE, Minn. — A 24-year-old St. Cloud man drowned Saturday night after falling off a floating tube in Big Lake.

Big Lake police and a dive team were called to the lake's swimming beach area at about 7:45 p.m. after a witness saw the man fall off the tube and go under the water, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

Several people went to search for the man but were unable to find him.

