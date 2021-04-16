St. Cloud police looking for missing woman

The assistant police chief says officials are worried about the welfare of the 35-year-old woman, who was last seen Monday.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Alicia Anne Lewis, 35, was last seen in St. Cloud on Monday, April 12. St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says her friends and family have not heard from her, and police are concerned for her welfare.

Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Police ask anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.

OTHER NEWS: Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott meets with community following nights of unrest