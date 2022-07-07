Check out the viral listing for St. Cloud's pink 'Barbie House'

Currently listed for $250,000, the 1940s bungalow has multiple bedrooms, two bathrooms and an eye-catching amount of pink décor.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Come on Barbie, let's go party... in St. Cloud.

In you're in the market for your Barbie dream home, this could be the listing for you.

Dubbed on social media as the "St. Cloud Barbie House," the 2,147 square foot property listed by Dolly Langer Edina Realty boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a lot of pink décor.

On the outside, the 1940s home is painted an unmissable shade of bright teal. Head inside and it's like stepping into a time capsule. The house still has lots of original features – stone detail on the fireplace, lighting fixtures, wall coverings and built-in shelves.

It's safe to say the home is unique – the entire kitchen is pink: pink countertops, pink floors, pink cabinets and a 360 degree built-in pink breakfast nook. There's more pink carpet in the living room and on the walls. Upstairs, you'll find yellow-orange paint, blue carpet and foliage-themed wallpaper all in the same space.

The listing went viral on Twitter earlier this week after the account Zillow Gone Wild shared photos of the peculiar property and quickly earned a few fans.

"I unironically love it and would change nothing," one person tweeted.

"The set of the Barbie movie has just been leaked," said another.

But if the interior decorating isn't your style, just remember what they say – location, location, location. The home is located on Riverside Drive SE, just steps from the banks of the Mississippi River.

Call it funky, eclectic or just over the top, the property has potential if you're looking for a project. Here are some other specs to consider before making an offer:

List price: $250,000

$250,000 Property type: Residential, Single Family, 1.5 Story

Residential, Single Family, 1.5 Story Lot size: 0.12 Acres

0.12 Acres Subdivision: East St. Cloud

East St. Cloud School district: 742 - St. Cloud

742 - St. Cloud Attached garage spaces: 1

