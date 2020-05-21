St. Cloud police ask for help locating 9-year-old boy

Lowell McClure was last seen fishing with his brother in the area of Munsinger Gardens near the dam at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. His brother is not missing.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

Lowell McClure was last seen fishing with his brother in the area of Munsinger Gardens near the dam at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. His brother is not missing.

Police are asking the public for help, but to also stay out of the direct area as it can affect the tracking done by police K9 units.

Lowell is 4'5" and weighs 70 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a blue Superman t-shirt and a gray Old Navy sweatshirt.

If you have seen him please call the St. Cloud Police Department.