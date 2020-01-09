Jeanette Ozuna, 27, hasn't been seen since August 15.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for information about a woman who's been missing for more than two weeks.

According to an SCPD news release 27-year-old Jeanette Ozuna of Clearwater was last seen on Aug. 15, when she was on a visit to the St. Cloud Library with her group home. Police said Ozuna left the group and walked away.

Officers said Ozuna has a history of walking away from group homes, but they are concerned about her welfare.

While she was last seen in St. Cloud, police believe she may be in the Twin Cities area.

Police said Ozuna is 4-foot-11 and approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.