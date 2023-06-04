Man shot and killed after standoff with police in St. Croix County

Two officers fired their weapons on Saturday night, killing a 42-year-old man from New Richmond, Wisconsin.

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man was shot and killed by police in Wisconsin Saturday night after officers responded to a call for a man who was out of control in Star Prairie Township.

The St. Croix County Sherriff's Office said in a release that officers were called to a home at around 10:45 p.m.

The person who called the police said her husband was “out of control” and threatening to “bring his AR out”, according to police.

When officers from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department and officers from the New Richmond police department arrived at the home in the 1900 block of CTH CC, they found the woman who called outside the home. Police were told that two juveniles were still inside and that the man was also inside threatening officers.

Deputies said they saw the man had armed himself with a hunting rifle.

The man left the house with a long gun and continued threatening officers, officials said.

A St. Croix County deputy and a New Richmond officer both fired their weapons and the man was hit. Officials said the man was stuck and died on the scene.

No one else was injured, officials said.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Police said in a press release that he was a 42-year-old white man from New Richmond.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation and internal review, officials said. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the criminal investigation into this incident per Wisconsin law.

This is a developing story and KARE 11 will add more details as they are made available.

