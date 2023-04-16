St. Croix River in Stillwater expected to crest early Wednesday afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, the flood stage for the St. Croix River is 87.0 feet. As of Sunday, it was at 87.7 feet.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Spring flooding is a big concern in river communities across the state. The National Weather Service expects the St. Croix River in Stillwater to crest early Wednesday afternoon.

"Between having this giant wall from one end of our town to the other, the rapidly rising river, and our average April snow, yea, it's not been my favorite of days," said Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski. "We get a lot of flood tourists, I guess they're called these days."

Emily Raes was one of the many people who made a visit to check out the river Sunday afternoon.

"Probably the highest I've ever seen it. For sure. I don't think I've ever seen it where they had to lift the bridge up because the water is so high underneath it," Raes said.

According to the National Weather Service, the flood stage for the St. Croix River is 87.0 feet. As of Sunday, it was at 87.7 feet.

"We have one unfortunate business that's impacted right now, P.D. Pappy's over here but, outside of that, everything is still open," Kozlowski said.

Still, Kozlowski is approaching the system with optimism.

"Tell me there's going to be a better forecast next week!" Kozlowski said.

