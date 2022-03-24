SUV smashes into Shakopee hospital

A spokesperson for Allina Health said no one inside St. Francis Medical Center was injured when a vehicle crashed into a wall Wednesday night.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Patients and staff at a local hospital had some scary moments Wednesday night after a vehicle smashed through a hospital wall, leaving a gaping hole behind.

In a statement, an Allina Health spokesperson said after the vehicle drove into an external wall at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, hospital teams were quick to respond. Law enforcement and emergency responders were also called.

Shakopee police said when they arrived just before 10:30 p.m., they saw a black SUV crashed into the hospital's west side.

Police said the vehicle's driver suffered minor abrasions, and was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Luckily, there weren't any injuries to staff or patients inside the building and the hospital wasn't forced to interrupt any care to patients.

As of Thursday morning, the hospital said it is still working on securing the building and evaluating the extent of the damage.

A blood draw was taken from the driver, and police said they don't think the crash was an intentional act.

UPDATE: Vehicle has been pulled out but a gaping hole remains in the west wall of St. Francis Medical Center. We’re trying to determine the status of the driver. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/DnQOEuTm2H — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) March 24, 2022

