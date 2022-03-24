Vehicle smashes through Shakopee Emergency Room

A spokesperson for Allina Health said no one inside St. Francis Medical Center was injured when a vehicle came though a hospital wall Wednesday night.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Patients and staff at a local hospital had some scary moments Wednesday night after a vehicle smashed through an Emergency Room wall, leaving a gaping hole behind.

In a statement, an Allina Health spokesperson said after the vehicle drove through an external wall at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, hospital teams were quick to respond. Law enforcement and emergency responders were called.

Luckily, there weren't any injuries to staff or patients reported. The hospital wasn't forced to interrupt any care to patients.

As of Thursday morning, the hospital said they are still working on securing the building and evaluating the extent of the damage.

It's unknown if the driver or any occupants of the vehicle were injured, or what may have led up to the crash.

KARE 11 will update this story with more details as they become available.

UPDATE: Vehicle has been pulled out but a gaping hole remains in the west wall of St. Francis Medical Center. We’re trying to determine the status of the driver. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/DnQOEuTm2H — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) March 24, 2022

MORE NEWS: Northside residents raise concerns amid teacher strike

MORE NEWS: Senate Dems seek hearings on public safety aid