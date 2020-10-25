St. Kate professor's rescue dog stolen

Cecilia Konchar Farr, a professor at St. Catherine University says she hopes the community will help in her search for "Brutus"

ST PAUL, Minn. — A rescue dog is believed to have been stolen from a woman's backyard in St. Paul.

Cecilia Konchar Farr, a professor at St. Catherine University says she hopes the community will help in her search for the 4-year-old basset hound named "Brutus".

She is offering a cash reward.

Farr wrote in her Facebook post that Brutus was lost on Oct. 19, near Osceola and Jefferson in St. Paul.

Brutus is described as black and brown with white feet and a white chest.

"Brutus is an anxious rescue dog who has been with me for 2.5 years and has been my best pandemic buddy. I love and miss him, and I appreciate any help in getting him back. Thanks!", Farr posted.