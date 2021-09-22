St. Louis County asking for help finding missing vulnerable adult

Dustin Sundin, 39, was last seen Sept. 17 in Angora, Minnesota.

ANGORA, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man in Angora, Minnesota.

Authorities say 39-year-old Dustin Sundin's aunt reported that he left a residence on the 9000 block of Leander Road on Sept. 17 following a disturbance call. She said he left with her dog and cell phone. The dog has since returned.

He was last seen by his aunt walking north across Leander Road. Authorities later confirmed his direction by locating footprints continuing north. A search conducted by land and air Wednesday did not reveal his whereabouts.

Police say Sundin suffers from substance abuse issues and a condition affecting his central nervous system, causing him to walk with a cane. He is considered to be a vulnerable adult.

He is described as standing at 6 feet and weighing 140 pounds with a slender build. He was wearing black sweatpants with a grey stripe, white shoes, a grey sweatshirt, grey backpack and possibly a blue jacket with a hood.