St. Louis County Attorney to make charging decision in Proctor High School football investigation

PROCTOR, Minn. — The St. Louis County Attorney's Office says it has received a referral connected to the criminal investigation of alleged misconduct of members of the Proctor High School football team.

Proctor police sent the referral to the county attorney Monday afternoon.

The attorney's office says it will conduct a thorough investigation into evidence gathered from the alleged incident before making any charging decisions.

Because of the amount of material to review, the attorney's office says it can't commit to a specific timeline, but says a charging decision will be made "without undue delay."

The investigation stems from allegations of student misconduct made in September that eventually quashed the remainder of the school's football season. Due to the allegations involving juveniles, little information has been released.