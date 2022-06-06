St. Louis Park discusses reimbursement after back-to-back water main breaks flood homes

At a Monday night meeting, the city outlined several ways homeowners can be compensated.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The latest water main break in St. Louis Park is being called unprecedented.

Sewage filled dozens of homes, not once, but twice, when the same line broke two times in a matter of weeks.

On Monday night there was an emotional meeting between homeowners and city council members who are trying to figure out how to reimburse them.

By 10 p.m., the city agreed to outline a plan to pay some homeowners up to $120,000. That includes money from the city reimbursement program and the League of MN Cities Insurance Trust.

Still, some homeowners say they're not confident this won't happen again. One woman telling council members, "Where do I turn in a receipt for the emotional impact on this?"

Two weeks ago, the city says one million gallons of water flowed from a broken water main, affecting at least 55 homes.

The city says it replaced part of the pipe that then broke again, several days later.

Part of the reimbursement comes from the League of MN Cities Insurance Trust, which is a policy of sorts for a city to cover its own risks. A spokesman for the Insurance Federation of Minnesota (IFM) expects this claim to be in the millions.

IFM's Vice President of Public Affairs Mark Kulda says, "Just like a regular insurance policy there could be a deductible, there’s a limit, so the city may not get as much as they wanted to from the trust."

The IFM represents insurance companies. Kulda says who ultimately has to pay will depend on who's at fault and that could still take some time.

In the meantime, Kulda recommends using this situation as a learning experience. Standard homeowner's insurance doesn't cover water main breaks. He urges people to consider adding an endorsement called Backup of Sewer and Drains that starts at just $35 a year.

"This is the trigger that should get people asking should I have this coverage," said Kulda. "Anybody who lives in an older city where you have water system problems, or if you have a basement you use a lot, or at the minimum if you have a sump pump, you should absolutely think about buying this," he says.

St. Louis Park has another meeting scheduled for June 8 and the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust will be there for the first time to continue answering homeowner's questions.

