St. Louis Park city council to discuss next steps after second water main break

Some homeowners are dealing with a flooded basement twice in the last two weeks.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — For the second time in about two weeks, the Texa-Tonka neighborhood in St. Louis Park is dealing with another water main break.

The first break that happened on May 21 flooded the basements of more than 50 homes. This second one didn't damage as many homes, but some homeowners are going through this twice.

Jenny Lalos and her family moved into her home off Minnetonka Boulevard not even two months ago. She said she woke up on May 21, to the sound of rushing water. She said she woke her husband up, thinking maybe one of their daughters had left the water running.

Turns out, it was water gushing out of their basement toilet.

"It wasn't full yet, I had just heard it gushing out — I heard it pretty early," Lalos said.

Their fully finished basement was quickly filling up with water. She said they called both the non-emergency line and also 911. The dispatcher on the non-emergency line told her that it seemed like a problem localized to their home.

"[My husband] actually called 911, and he got the same dispatcher I had who said, 'oh I called whoever is in charge of water, and they said it's your fault,' so we got the same answer," Lalos explained on Monday. "And we had to give up trying to do anything or save anything because it got above the electrical outlets and we didn't want to get electrocuted."

But as soon as they came outside, she said they saw the streets were flooded and it wasn't a problem in their home.

That first main break damaged more than 50 homes.

"For the first clean up we are probably at about $100,000 in our home," Lalos said.

Then, on Friday night, it happened again. This time, about five inches of water entered the Lalos' basement. Because it had already been stripped down from the previous water main break, Lalos said the clean up process only involved removing the muck, as well as using a sump pump to drain the basement.

However, she's not sure if her brand new appliances are going to make it again.

"I don't even know if we have the words to express how frustrating this is and we had just replaced the furnace, water heater, sump pump, washer and dryer, and we just replaced that and our washer and dryer are a week old today," she said.

At this point, Lalos says she's hoping the city will be able to make them whole and she said she would be looking for some sort of promise of an investigation and a subsequent long-term solution.

"If someone had heard me, not — I mean they heard me and didn't act the first time — then how much better off would everyone have been?" she said.

St. Louis Park's city council meets Monday night at 6:30 p.m., and the agenda shows the council picking this issue up.

8a. Discuss scope of damage of May 21 water main break and options for impacted residents

Recommended action: Adopt staff recommended proposal to sunset the emergency fund program adopted on May 25, 2022, roll any expenses from that program into claims with the League of MN Cities Insurance Trust, and adopt an expanded financial relief program to properties affected by the May 21, 2022, watermain break.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch the meeting online, here. Affected residents who are unable to attend in person can also submit comments electronically to info@stlouispark.org.

Report damage

If you’ve had damage from the second water main break and haven’t reported that damage, email watermainoutreach@stlouispark.org or call 952.924.2562 and leave a message so that staff can respond. For residents for whom we have contact information, city staff will also be proactively reaching out today to those we haven’t been able to connect with about this second water main break.

Fill out second claim form for June 3 damage

A separate claim form is needed for any damage resulting from the June 3 water main break. Submit forms to bsimonsen@stlouispark.org.

St. Louis Park City Council to discuss water main breaks at its June 6 meeting

At its Monday, June 6, 6:30 p.m., the St. Louis Park City Council will discuss the scope of damage of the May 21 water main break and options for impacted residents. A status update for the June 3 water main break will also be included. View the agenda and reports.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in person, watch by webstream at bit.ly/watchslpcouncil, or watch on local cable (Comcast SD channel 17/HD channel 859). You can provide comment on agenda items in person at the council meeting. If you are unable to attend, you can still provide comment that will be given to the council for the meeting by emailing your comments to info@stlouispark.org by noon the day of the meeting. Comments must be related to an item on the meeting agenda.

Neighborhood meeting June 8, 6 p.m.

Affected residents are also invited to attend an in-person neighborhood meeting Wednesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park. Information will be provided about the LMCIT claim process, the city financial reimbursement program and other items.

