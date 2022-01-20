St. Louis Park Police investigating baby's death

The 3-month-old's death is under investigation by the St. Louis Park Police Department, while waiting on autopsy results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park police officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing in the 4700 block of Park Center Boulevard on Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, "a three-month-old baby was found to be deceased," according to a press release.

A city spokesperson said the "case is under investigation by the St. Louis Park Police Department, pending autopsy results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner."

No further information was released.

MORE NEWS: MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann to retire

MORE NEWS: Jury selection underway in federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers

Watch more local news: