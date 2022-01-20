St. Louis Park Police investigating baby's death

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park police officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing in the 4700 block of Park Center Boulevard on Thursday morning.
When officers arrived, "a three-month-old baby was found to be deceased," according to a press release.
A city spokesperson said the "case is under investigation by the St. Louis Park Police Department, pending autopsy results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner."
No further information was released.
