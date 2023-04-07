St. Olaf student arrested after 'items of concern' found in dorm room

Northfield police say weapon-related items were found in a residence hall room that could lead to "potential acts of violence."

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — A St. Olaf College student is in custody, held on suspicion of making terroristic threats after a dorm room was searched Wednesday.

Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliot said his department was contacted after school public safety officers searched a residence hall room and found magazines for firearms along with "other items of concern." Elliot said a St. Olaf student was identified and interviewed about the incident before he was suspended and left campus.

Elliot said as the investigation continued additional items that could be used in "potential acts of violence" were located in the dorm room. Due to the nature of the case Northfield police called for help from multiple law enforcement partners, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

A probable cause arrest warrant was issued for the 20-year-old man, and on Thursday he was located in his vehicle in Hennepin County and taken into custody. KARE 11 is not naming the student as he has not been formally charged.

At this point, Elliot said, it appears the suspect is the only one involved in the incident and there is no ongoing threat to students or anyone on campus.

Students and staff at the school were informed of the incident in a message from Public Safety Director Derek Kruse.

"I recognize that this news is unsettling, and raises many questions," Kruse wrote. "We are not releasing the student's name because at this time they have not been formally charged. We will share additional information as we are able to without compromising the active investigation."

School officials are asking anyone with information on the case to share it on the St. Olaf website's Community Concern form. The message also urges students to look out for each other and seek out mental health support if they're struggling with the situation.

