St. Paul bans smoking in parks, with specific exceptions

ST PAUL PARK, Minn. — The St. Paul City Council moved to ban smoking in several outdoor spaces on Wednesday.

With a split vote, the council banned smoking in city parks and specific building entrances.

The ordinance, which passed 4-3, won't be in effect for another 30 days. The change makes it unlawful for anyone to smoke within 25 feet of public buildings and places of work in St. Paul.

Specific exceptions are also allowed for smoking in public parks, both in designated smoking areas and for cultural practices.

St. Paul becomes the latest Minnesota city to issue its own regulations on cannabis use after the state passed the sweeping legalization bill earlier this year.

Lakeville was among the first of the pack, voting on the issue of public smoking back on Aug 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

