St. Paul City Council votes for 0% property tax levy increase

The decision comes amid discussions of Mayor Melvin Carter's proposed 2021 budget, which calls for widespread cuts to avoid raising the levy or laying off staff.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul City Council voted Wednesday for a 0% property tax levy increase.

The decision comes after Mayor Melvin Carter unveiled his proposed 2021 budget last month, which includes cuts to multiple departments in order to avoid raising the levy, laying off city employees or dipping into emergency reserves.

Some council members said the levy is a small part of what property owners pay.

"The city levy is not the major determinant of the increase in your property taxes," council member Jane Prince said in the meeting. "It is a very, very small portion. If we had raised the levy today, it would've given us some room to move, but we decided not to raise the levy today."

Council president Amy Brendmoen said the 0% increase could help keep rents low during the pandemic.

"I appreciate and respect the fact that we're doing this -- at the same time honoring and respecting our community members, our business owners, our apartment building owners, the folks we're asking to keep rents low during this time -- by keeping our part of the property tax bill as low as we can by not increasing our levy," Brendmoen said.

Mayor Carter's largest proposed cuts by dollar amount were to the following departments: