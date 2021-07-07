St. Paul community leaders take to the streets to help curb gun violence

"If we don't get control, its not going to be good 10 years from now."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Not a day goes by that we don't hear about new crime statistics from across the Twin Cities, and the capital city is no exception.

St. Paul PD says gun violence in the city is up roughly 6% with 104 people hit by bullets this year, compared to the 95 people hit at this same time last year.

Police say reports of shots fired are up 6% at 1,150 this year compared 1,064 this time in 2020.

"It's a lot of work to be done but that's what we signed up for," said Joseph Webb, a community member who was out patrolling the streets in St. Paul Wednesday.

The one bit of good news is that homicides are actually down from last year by 23% with 17 reported at this time last year, and 13 this year.

"I mean crime is going down in these areas, that's the whole mission," said Webb.

The change can be partially attributed to community leaders like Pastor Runney Patterson Sr., of New Hope Baptist Church on the city's east side.

He's the organizer of the city's '21 Days of Peace' campaign.

"I've always felt like my calling was not just inside of the building, but outside of the building," said Patterson.

Outside the building, this divine assignment goes beyond simply standing on a street corner. It's about reaching the needs of people on an individual basis.

"There's physical needs, there's materialistic needs, there's mental needs," explained Patterson. "We've come into contact with people who need rental assistance, just needed food."

For Patterson, curbing gun violence is an all hands on deck approach involving police and community.

"That's the only way it's going to work," said Patterson. "On this side of the river we've had an awesome relationship with the St. Paul Police Department."

"Everywhere that we've shown up, we have gotten reports from the police department, store owners, and even the citizens that live in those areas how crime has gone down," said Patterson.

A new approach to policing.

"We as a community, a Black community, we have to police ourselves," said Patterson, offering hope for safer streets.

"If we don't get control, it's not going to be good 10 years from now," said Webb.

This is the second round of the 21 days of peace for St. Paul which will run from July 6 thru 27.