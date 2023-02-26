'It's just plain heartbreaking' | St. Paul community seeks answers after recent shootings

Five people were shot, two of whom were killed Saturday night, at the second shooting following a funeral service this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Reverend Runney Patterson is a pastor at the New Hope Baptist Church in St. Paul.

He's covered his fair share of funeral services but said he was left speechless after a shooting left three people injured and two dead Saturday night.

"To have officiated a funeral service yesterday - then to have five people shot, two people to die at the repast is very disheartening," he said. "The message I preached this morning was that the Lord hear us and help us."

St. Paul police say the incident occurred during a celebration of life ceremony on University Ave. N., shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

"It's just plain heartbreaking," said Mayor Carter. "We are tired of having this press conference."

Witnesses said they heard arguing in a community room of the apartment building moments before gunshots were fired.

The incident was the second shooting following a funeral service over the weekend.

On Friday night, three teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on St. Paul's west side, where services for 15-year-old Devin Scott, who was killed in school earlier this month, were taking place.

"I volunteered at the Harding High School when we had the killing of Devin Scott and that was heartbreaking," said Rev. Patterson. "I've always said the two safe havens were the school house and church and now we're seeing that even our school houses and churches aren't safe," he said.

While Rev. Patterson spent the night comforting grieving families, he has a message for the community.

"If we don't put our hands out to the community, open up our doors, I think these things will continue to happen," he said adding, "If you can't work it out, walk away, so you can see the next day."

St. Paul police haven't released any new suspect information. The three victims injured are still recovering from their injuries.

Watch more local news: