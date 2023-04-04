St. Paul declares local flood emergency as city prepares for rising Mississippi River

ST PAUL, Minn. — The city of St. Paul has declared a local flood emergency in anticipation of rising floodwater along the Mississippi River in the coming days.
In a social media post, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the "proactive" emergency declaration is a "procedural step allowing our city departments to quickly mobilize available resources and initiate immediate purchasing of materials if needed."
The declaration clears the way for city officials to request aid and other resources from Ramsey County, the state of Minnesota, and the federal Department of Homeland Security.
"Our flood response plan includes robust measures to ensure we can take reasonable and necessary steps," said Emergency Management Director Rick Schute in a news release. “Coordinated efforts with partners at the county, state, and federal levels are ongoing as we work together to mitigate flood impacts.”
The city's news release noted that current forecasts project that the Mississippi River has a 50% chance of reaching major flood stage, with a potential crest in about two weeks.
The city has an emergency response plan section on its website. St. Paul's Parks & Recreation department will also announce any closures to parks, trails and facilities near the river on its closures page.
Watch more WeatherMinds:
Watch the latest deep-dives and explainers on weather and science in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.