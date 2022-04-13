Fatal crash closes I-35 eastbound in St. Paul for several hours

A crash involving multiple vehicles closed the interstate at the intersection of Grand Avenue Tuesday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A fatal crash in St. Paul closed a portion of I-35 eastbound for several hours on Tuesday night.

KARE 11 crews on scene said the crash appeared to involve at least three vehicles, including two SUVs with minor to moderate damage, and a silver 4-door Ford.

The car had taken heavy damage.

The number of people killed or hurt in this crash is still unknown as of Wednesday morning.

I-35 eastbound reopened to traffic by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

