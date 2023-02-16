St. Paul police investigate deadly shooting

Police confirmed in a tweet that the shooting is under investigation as a homicide.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a shooting near a tobacco shop on Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.

In a post on social media, police confirmed the shooting happened in the 500 block of Stryker Avenue, but no other details were immediately available.

A KARE 11 photojournalist on the scene captured images of police vehicles and crime scene tape at the intersection of Stryker Avenue and W Stevens Street.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



SPPD Officers are investigating a shooting where one person has died on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue.



Watch here for updates and media availability. pic.twitter.com/cdybrzP5FH — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 16, 2023

