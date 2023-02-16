x
St. Paul police investigate deadly shooting

Police confirmed in a tweet that the shooting is under investigation as a homicide.
Credit: KARE

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a shooting near a tobacco shop on Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.

In a post on social media, police confirmed the shooting happened in the 500 block of Stryker Avenue, but no other details were immediately available.

A KARE 11 photojournalist on the scene captured images of police vehicles and crime scene tape at the intersection of Stryker Avenue and W Stevens Street.

Credit: KARE

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for additional updates.

