St. Paul police investigate deadly shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a shooting near a tobacco shop on Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.
In a post on social media, police confirmed the shooting happened in the 500 block of Stryker Avenue, but no other details were immediately available.
A KARE 11 photojournalist on the scene captured images of police vehicles and crime scene tape at the intersection of Stryker Avenue and W Stevens Street.
This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for additional updates.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: