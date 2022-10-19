x
St. Paul prep football game suspended after 'physical altercation' between players

The incident occurred during a game between Harding-Humboldt and Johnson High School.
Credit: John Johnson - stock.adobe.com

ST PAUL, Minn. — A prep football game in St. Paul was suspended after a "physical altercation" occurred between players near the end of Wednesday night's game, according to school officials.

The incident occurred during a game between Harding-Humboldt and Johnson High School.

St. Paul Public Schools officials confirmed the altercation, saying they're investigating the situation and working with the Minnesota State High School League to determine what to do next.

