St. Paul homicide victim identified

ST PAUL, Minn — Officials have identified the St. Paul man who was shot and killed outside of his home on Saturday.

The man, Michael Scott Brasel, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The examiner's report also identifies homicide as his manner of death.

According to St. Paul police, a neighbor called 911 just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday to report someone had been shot in their neighborhood on Chilcombe Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Brasel suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to HCMC where he was pronounced deceased.

Family and friends of the Brasel said the man saw someone "rummaging through his wife's car." When he went outside, he was shot.

The investigation into Brasel's death is ongoing.

