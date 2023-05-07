St. Paul homicide victim identified

ST PAUL, Minn — Officials have identified the St. Paul man who was shot and killed outside of his home on Saturday.
The man, Michael Scott Brasel, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The examiner's report also identifies homicide as his manner of death.
According to St. Paul police, a neighbor called 911 just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday to report someone had been shot in their neighborhood on Chilcombe Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Brasel suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to HCMC where he was pronounced deceased.
Family and friends of the Brasel said the man saw someone "rummaging through his wife's car." When he went outside, he was shot.
The investigation into Brasel's death is ongoing.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.