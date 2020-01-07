St. Paul kids build robot to deliver lemonade at socially distanced stand

ST PAUL, Minn. — The saying goes: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. But when life gives you a global pandemic, there's really no playbook for how to sell that lemonade.
Unless you are Meghan Feliciano's children: Josephine, 8, and Harlan, 6. Then, the solution is simple: Make a robot to exchange cash and lemonade between yourself and the customer, who is standing a safe distance away.
Their father works in healthcare, so they know how important social distancing is, which is why they built what they call a "robotic waiter."
The kids are accepting donations for the STEM program in St. Paul Public Schools.
"I’m glad that they don’t really have it about [making money] themselves," Feliciano said. "I hope it helps them enjoy both finding something fun to do themselves, but then making other people smile."
You can donate to the kids' STEM fundraiser here.
