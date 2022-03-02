Search begins for new St. Paul Police Chief

With Axtell not seeking a second-term, the city council president said they'll cast a "wide net" to find his replacement.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul City Council launched the search process Wednesday for hiring a new police chief, laying out a series of initial minimum qualifications.

The city must replace outgoing Chief Todd Axtell, a longtime veteran of the department who has served as chief since June 2016. He announced last fall that he will not pursue another six-year term and plans to lead SPPD until late June.

During the first reading of an ordinance introduced Wednesday, the city council indicated that it will be looking for a replacement candidate with at least four years of "administrative level experience" in a larger department encompassing at least 500 sworn officers. Additionally, the council will be looking for someone with a "proven record of success working in a racially diverse community and developing strong labor management collaboration." The public will have the opportunity to provide opinions about the minimum qualifications at a hearing next week.

Beyond that, the city plans to hire a search firm and will establish a committee to help recommend five police chief candidates to Mayor Melvin Carter. While the city has indicated that the process could last until August, Council President Amy Brendmoen said she'd like to have a new chief installed by the time Axtell plans to leave in late June, to avoid having an interim chief leading the department through the summer months.

"I think continuity is important," Brendmoen said in an interview. "If we can offer that in the city of St. Paul and the metro, I think that's preferable."

Although there has been some dispute over Chief Axtell's last day, Brendmoen said it's her understanding his term expires in late June, adding that the council would be open to keeping him on a bit longer if the search process drags past that date.

Mayor Carter, in a statement, said "few decisions are of greater consequence than selecting a Chief of Police," and that the city "will allow the time necessary to engage our community, to perform our due diligence, and to select the most fitting candidate to lead our department through the next 6 years."

As far as that search goes, Brendmoen said the city will look to cast a "wide net," with a particular emphasis on a candidate who understands the need to cultivate diversity.

"We all benefit from a wider applicant pool. I would say we have great candidates right here in St. Paul, who I certainly hope will apply and I think they will be leading contenders," Brendmoen said. "But you never know.... Someone who might apply for a chief might be a good fit for different leadership."

Miki Lewis-Frost, a St. Paul peace activist and founder of the Truce Center, described himself as having a strong relationship with Chief Axtell, who was always just "one phone call away." He said that many community leaders will be sad to see him go.

"He was somebody, for the first time, that I was able to talk to a police chief that listened, who was there to say, 'What are you guys going through in these communities? What help do you need?'" Lewis-Frost said. "I think the new police chief has to be someone innovative, and look forward to community policing."

The new candidate will come to St. Paul a year after the city set a record for murders in 2021. Already in 2022, with nine homicides in the first two months, the city is ahead of last year's pace.

Lewis-Frost said that will make the new chief's job even more important.

"I think it's going to be very vital for the next police chief to be able to work with people who understand these communities, understanding what's plaguing these communities," he said. "They have to have the right people on the force, the right people that understand the community."

The city of St. Paul will be looking for a police chief at the same time as Minneapolis, which is currently led by Interim Chief Amelia Huffman after the departure of Medaria Arradondo. Many other cities, too, are looking for chiefs right now, with so many departing lately under the increased demands of the job.

"I'm not concerned we'll be competing with Minneapolis, because I think we're searching for two very different leaders," Council President Brendmoen said. "It's a coveted position and I'm sure we will have plenty of applicants."

