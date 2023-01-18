St. Paul city leader apologizes for messy roads

In a Twitter thread, the City of Saint Paul's Public Works Director gave an explanation for the less-than-perfect plow work this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — In a Twitter thread, City of Saint Paul's Public Works Director Sean Kershaw gave an explanation for the less-than-perfect plow work this week.

Hey everyone. I want to be as accountable & transparent as possible – & apologize because we only finished 2/3 of our EW routes yesterday. The biggest reasons were weather & totally new routes. 1/5 — Sean Kershaw (@seankershaw) January 18, 2023

Kershaw says the weather on Tuesday interfered with their routes, and they also had some drivers on new streets. He went on to explain that some of the feedback the city received show the work was not acceptable, and he apologized.

"The response has been generous and positive for the most part," Kershaw said.

As some praised the thread on Twitter, others were still upset with the status of their streets.

Imoni Lakadio Tavise isn't holding anything against the city.

"He apologized and that's good thing," Lakadio Tavise said.

Lakadio Tavise likes to keep his sidewalks clean outside of where he lives. He says it's best to not let the snow sit, something he suggests the city try next snowstorm.

Cleanup continues in the capital city! More snow on the way ❄️@seankershaw spoke candidly with me about why he felt he had to apologize to residents. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/rGbxpysmUL — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) January 18, 2023

"In a city like St. Paul, 1,800 miles is a lot of road to cover," Kershaw said.

St. Paul Public Works Department is also responsible for plowing 300 miles of county roads. Kershaw says their plow plans focus on main roads during large snow events, then followed by cleanup, which is why Public Works canceled the residential street plowing for Thursday and Friday.

"Public Works crews must focus our plowing efforts on arterial and collector (main) streets instead of the residential side streets. ... In preparation for this snow storm, Public Works night crews will be pre-treating/salting bridge decks and downtown. Saint Paul may declare a Snow Emergency on Thursday if we get more than 3” of accumulation. ," according to a statement from Public Works.