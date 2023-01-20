St. Paul magnet school went into lockout after reports of shots fired in the area

The school went into lockout at 3:20 p.m. and parents are being called to pick up the students who are still in the building.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul went into lockout Friday afternoon after reports of shots being fired near the school, according to a spokesperson with the district.

The school went into lockout at 3:20 p.m. and parents are being called to pick up the students who are still in the building.

All evening activities have been canceled.

Washington Technology is a magnet school that emphasized biological science, math and technology, according to the school’s website, with students ranging from grade 6 to grade 12.

The incident comes two days after a teen was shot in the head outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center near Central High School in St. Paul.

Prior to Friday's incident, St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard released a statement about gun violence, saying, in part, "it is too easy to get a gun, and conflicts can have deadly consequences when guns are involved."

Two guns have been found at schools in the SPPS district this school year, according to Gothard.

