St. Paul man charged with setting off pipe bomb; said he was 'livid' after father's ashes were 'desecrated'

The complaint said the man intended to target someone who allegedly broke into his home and poured his father's ashes onto the ground.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man is charged with a felony after allegedly making and deploying a pipe bomb in June, saying he was "livid" after a man "desecrated" his father's ashes.

The complaint alleges that 46-year-old Christopher Kulak set off the explosive, damaging a dark blue Ford Ranger pickup and a Chevrolet Suburban at on the 1600 block of York Avenue in St. Paul.

The owner of the blue pickup told officers that she believed the pipe bomb was likely targeted at a man who frequents her house and drives a black Ford Ranger, whom the complaint refers to as SDV.

Authorities said that witnesses and camera video showed a silver sedan drove up and stopped between the two vehicles, a man's arm extended from the driver's window, and then the sedan sped away. Officials said the vehicle is registered to the mother of Kulak's child, who said he primarily drives the sedan.

The complaint read that cellphone data also places Kulak at the scene before and after the explosion on June 13. He was arrested Aug. 22, and admitted to making and deploying the pipe bomb, with intentions of targeting SDV's black Ford Ranger.

Kulak alleged the man broke into his trailer and poured his father's ashes out of a container and onto the ground. He told officers he was "livid," and bought a pipe and caps, filling it with gunpowder and a fuse. The complaint said that he tossed the bomb near a truck that he thought belonged to SDV.

Kulak is charged with acting with gross disregard for human life or property and negligently causing an explosive device to be deployed. The maximum sentence is 20 years or a $100,000 fine.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+