St. Paul man dies in high-speed crash on Highway 280

The man was not wearing a seatbelt when he struck the center median with his car.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A high-speed crash on Highway 280 early Saturday morning left a St. Paul man dead.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the man struck the center median on the highway and careened into the ditch before returning to the road. He was then ejected from the vehicle.

Officials say the driver had not been wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

KARE 11 will update this story as soon as Minnesota State Patrol sends out more information.

