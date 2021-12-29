Police: St. Paul man found dead one week after being assaulted

Carlos Venceslado Rocha, 51, was found dead inside his apartment seven days after filing report of being assaulted.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police said a man was found dead inside his St. Paul apartment on Monday, one week after he reported being assaulted.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, Carlos Venceslado Rocha, 51, filed a police report on Dec. 20, 2021 stating he'd been hit in the face by another resident in the apartment complex. Police and medics responded, but officials said Rocha was not taken to the hospital.

On Monday, officials with the St. Paul Fire Department returned to check in on Rocha, but when they arrived, Rocha was found dead inside the apartment.

According to an autopsy report conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, Rocha died from injuries sustained during the attack.