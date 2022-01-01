St. Paul man pleads guilty in MOA shooting

Kahlil Wiley admitted to shooting a man who was chasing him inside the Mall of America on New Year's Eve.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Jan. 1, 2022.

An 18-year-old from St. Paul has pleaded guilty in a New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America.

Kahlil Wiley, who is charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, was arrested and taken into custody near his home in St. Paul on Jan. 4. According to a criminal complaint, police recovered a Polymer 80 9mm handgun during his arrest.

Investigators said that Wiley and the victim knew each other, and the shooting happened during a foot chase inside the mall. The man who was targeted told police he was upset with Wiley and ran after him. After that, Wiley pulled out his gun and shot the man in the leg.

A bystander also suffered minor injuries after the bullet ricocheted off a guardrail and struck him.

In January, prosecutors said Wiley told investigators he bought the gun off the internet, and fired at the victim because he was scared and couldn't find an exit.

On Jan. 2 , another 19-year-old was arrested on probable cause of aiding and abetting first-degree assault in connection with the shooting, but was released several days later without being charged. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said investigators believe Wiley "acted independently," and maintained there wasn't enough evidence to prove the 19-year-old intentionally aided and abetted the shooter.

More local news from KARE 11