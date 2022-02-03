St. Paul Mayor to announce interim police chief

Melvin Carter will reveal who will temporarily lead the department following Todd Axtell's departure in June.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Mayor of St. Paul will be announcing a new interim police chief Wednesday, a little more than a month before the city's current chief calls it quits.

The announcement comes after current chief Todd Axtell revealed last October that he would be resigning in June of 2022. Axtell cited the struggles he dealt with in his position over the years, specifically noting St. Paul's uptick in violent crime during the pandemic and the riots that followed George Floyd's murder in 2020.

Former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, who appointed Axtell in 2016, reflected on the chief's tenure by highlighting his strong suits. "He knew every corner of the city of St. Paul," said Coleman. "People knew him, they trusted him." He also credits Axtell for diversifying the department and making them stronger as a whole.

KARE 11 will have updates on the name of the interim chief following Wednesday's announcement.

The city of Minneapolis is currently operating with an interim police chief. Amelia Huffman took over after then-chief Medaria Arradondo retired, declining to accept another appointment to lead the city's troubled department.

