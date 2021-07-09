St. Paul Police searching for missing 91-year-old woman

She was last seen early Friday morning wearing a grey and white checkered sweater and a black and white hat.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is asking the public if they've seen Shoua, according to a tweet sent out Friday afternoon. She is 91 years old and is described to be 4 feet 11 inches in height, 100 pounds, and has difficulty with her memory.

In a following tweet, SPPD was said that she was last seen at 6:15 a.m. Friday morning dressed in a grey and white checkered sweater and a black and white hat, as depicted in the photo below, when she left her home on the 100 block of Biglow Lane in the North End neighborhood.

This morning at about 6:15, she was dressed in a grey and white checkered sweater and a black and white hat (pictured) when she left her home on the 100 block of Biglow Lane in the North End neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/NF2E5GKvn9 — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) July 9, 2021