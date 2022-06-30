'He told me to die': St. Paul mother speaks out days after she was shot in front of her children

Domonique Williams says she was outside her St. Paul apartment when a neighbor suddenly shot her. She was holding her 10-month-old child in her arms at the time.

ST PAUL, Minnesota — The mother of two says the bullet is still lodged in her body, but the worst part for her, was getting shot in front of her two children nearby.



"This is where it went in," said 26-year-old Domonique Williams. Williams points to the spot where a bullet pierced her body. "This it's like stuck over here"



Monday started off as a normal day, but quickly took a turn. "I remember I was just playing with my baby, singing the ABCs," she said.



She was outside of her St. Paul apartment when a man, Williams describes as a neighbor she's had numerous problems with in the past, shot her. Williams was holding her 10-month-old baby in her arms at the time.



"The day that I was shot there was no altercation, it was unexpected, it was traumatizing," she said. "I know he shot me and he told me to die, and he went back in the building."



St. Paul police released limited information, but say officers arrived to the neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday. That's when they found Williams with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries, but for this mother of two, the damage cut much deeper.



"And my 10-month-old was sitting on my lap and in the midst of being shot, I'm crawling on the ground and my baby is crawling on the ground behind me," she said. "I'm seeing my baby crawling behind me and I'm just screaming for someone to help me; I know I'm hurt but I don't know if my baby is hurt," she said.



Thankfully, Williams' children weren't hurt, but she's now fearful over the overall safety at the apartment complex in the 1500 block of Woodbridge Street where she was shot.



"I was trying to remove myself from that," she said. "I'm upset the kids had to see that, there's elderly people who go for walks, take out their dogs."



She's now hoping the person responsible for leaving behind a lifetime of trauma and hurt is brought to justice soon.



"It is not something I'll ever forget because I will always have the bullet in me," she said.

Williams told KARE 11 she previously filed multiple police reports about recent incidents with her neighbor and addressed safety concerns with property management.



St. Paul police say they're have been no arrests at this time and say this is still a very active and ongoing investigation.

Several neighborhood organizations held a previous press conference calling for an arrest.

KARE 11 reached out to the apartment complex where the shooting happened, but have not yet heard back.

