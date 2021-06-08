St. Paul to celebrate Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee with parade

Sunisa Lee brought home three medals in gymnastics, including a gold in the individual all-around competition.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As the Olympics wrap up in Tokyo, the party is still going strong in Minnesota.

St. Paul is celebrating its own Sunisa Lee with a parade. Lee took home three medals for the United States -- one bronze, one silver and one gold.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, running along White Bear Avenue from Arlington Avenue to Aldrich Arena. A program will follow at 4 p.m. on the arena grounds, and attendees are encouraged to bring water and a lawn chair or blanket.

KARE 11 anchor Gia Vang will emcee the program. She is set to be joined by Lee's parents, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minnesota State Senator Foung Hawj, and various other performers and speakers -- including, of course, Lee herself.

"We definitely feel the love and support. This is absolutely amazing," Lee said to a large crowd at the airport when she arrived home Thursday. "Amazing to see all of your faces and to be here all together. That's pretty crazy. Thank you for everything. Minnesota represent!"

The parade is the latest in a series of celebrations for Lee and Minnesota's other Olympians. After Lee's gold medal win, Gov. Tim Walz declared Friday, July 30 as "Sunisa Lee Day." He said Lee, who is the first Hmong-American Olympian, overcame major challenges with her teammates.

"Lee and her teammates have trained through adversity, including her father’s injury, the COVID-19 pandemic, and competing at venues without a live audience or fans to cheer them on," a release from Walz's office read.

TOMORROW! Hope to see you all there! pic.twitter.com/dCOMnZBnLq — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 7, 2021