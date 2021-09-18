St. Paul PD reports increase in overdoses, could be linked to 'synthetic opioids'

Police say there have been seven suspected overdoses across the city since Friday afternoon, including two suspected fatal overdoses.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is cautioning people about an increase in overdoses in the city since Friday afternoon, saying it could be linked to synthetic opioids being mixed into in narcotics.

Officials say there have been seven suspected overdoses in a 24-hour span, including two suspected fatal overdoses. Police say they believe the increase in overdoses could be due to "deadly synthetic opioids" being mixed into narcotics that are being distributed in the streets.

According to authorities, synthetic opioids can be fatal in small doses and are difficult to detect before ingestion.

Police released the following tips for anyone experiencing an overdose