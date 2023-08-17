St. Paul police ask for help finding endangered baby

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul officials are asking for the public's help in finding a 6-month-old boy after he was taken by his mother's former partner on Aug. 14.
The St. Paul Police Department posted on Facebook that Nichlis Kruse is accused of taking the baby - named My'Air - on Aug. 14. Officials said Kruse sent a threatening message to My'Air's mother on Aug. 16 and they are concerned for the baby's welfare.
Kruse was last seen driving a black 2010 Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license plate HGK499. If you have any information regarding My'Air, Kruse or the Chevy Tahoe, immediately call 911 or St. Paul Police at 651-291-1111.
Baby My'Air missing: Police ask for help finding him
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.