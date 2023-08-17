St. Paul police ask for help finding endangered baby

The 6-month-old child was last seen with his mother's ex-boyfriend in a Chevy Tahoe.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul officials are asking for the public's help in finding a 6-month-old boy after he was taken by his mother's former partner on Aug. 14.

The St. Paul Police Department posted on Facebook that Nichlis Kruse is accused of taking the baby - named My'Air - on Aug. 14. Officials said Kruse sent a threatening message to My'Air's mother on Aug. 16 and they are concerned for the baby's welfare.

Kruse was last seen driving a black 2010 Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license plate HGK499. If you have any information regarding My'Air, Kruse or the Chevy Tahoe, immediately call 911 or St. Paul Police at 651-291-1111.

