Police: Man found dead in the street Friday morning

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man was found lying dead on the sidewalk in the 600 block of Dale Street North early Friday morning.

Currently police are calling this a suspicious death. Shots were reportedly fired just 30 minutes prior on Friday morning and may be related to the fatal shooting.

The deceased man, whose name has not been released, was also found with blood near his face.

St. Paul Police PIO Steve Linders told KARE 11 that investigators are waiting for an official autopsy report to determine the cause of the man's death.

KARE 11 is working to find more details, and will update this article as they become available.

