SPPD: Rideshare driver shot, carjacked by passengers

ST PAUL, Minn. — A rideshare driver is in critical condition Thursday night after being shot by passengers and carjacked, according to St. Paul police.

Officials say officers responded to the intersection of Flandrau Street North and Old Hudson Road just before 6 p.m. following at least two reports of a man lying in the middle of the street.

When officers arrived, the man told them he picked up a rider or riders who then shot him and stole his SUV.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital by ambulance and was rushed into surgery. He remains in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police report no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

