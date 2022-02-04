According to law enforcement sources, Minneapolis police insisted on the no-knock warrant.

MINNEAPOLIS — The search warrant that resulted in the police shooting of Amir Locke was not originally supposed to be a “no-knock” warrant, law enforcement sources tell KARE 11 Investigative Reporter A.J. Lagoe.

St. Paul police originally did not request a no-knock warrant from a judge, but when Minneapolis police were asked to execute the warrant, MPD insisted the warrant be changed to authorize it be executed without first knocking, KARE 11 has learned.

The warrant to support the raid has not yet been made public.

At a Thursday night press conference, interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman told reporters that "both a no-knock and a knock search warrant were obtained... so the SWAT team could assess the circumstances and make the best possible decision."

Local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong interrupted Huffman and Mayor Jacob Frey's news conference demanding answers about why a no-knock warrant was needed in the first place. Huffman did not provide an answer before leaving the news conference.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who's representing Locke's family, issued a statement Thursday decrying law enforcement use of no-knock warrants.