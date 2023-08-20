St. Paul Police engaged in standoff with armed man

The men let the family members go after negotiations with the police, according to the department.

ST PAUL, Minn — The St. Paul Police Department is currently engaged in a standoff with an armed man in the city.

According to the department, officers were initially called to the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue at 5 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located a man armed with a pistol who was in the home with family members, which included children.

The men let the family members go after negotiations with the police, according to the department.

However, the location is a duplex and there are multiple people still inside the upstairs locations from where the man is.

The man and police were still engaged in the standoff as of 7 p.m. Sunday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+