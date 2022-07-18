Police: Woman dies after Sunday night crash

Police said a woman in her 70s died Sunday night when her vehicle was involved in a crash with a Kia stolen from Minneapolis.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman in her 70s died Sunday night after a collision with a stolen vehicle in the area of Forest Street and Magnolia Avenue East in St. Paul.

Police said they were called to the Payne-Phalen neighborhood around 10 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, a woman in her 70s was killed in the crash. The passenger, her husband, was treated and taken to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injuries. Neither of their names have been released by officials as of early Monday morning.

Officers said the second vehicle involved in the crash was a gray Kia Sport, stolen from Minneapolis. The driver and passenger ran from the area after the crash, police said. The Minnesota State Patrol Flight Section and the St. Paul Police K9 Unit searched for them but police said no suspects have been located.

This crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Unit at 651-266-5722.

HAPPENING NOW: @sppdmn are searching for those responsible for a serious hit-and-run crash near Forest & Maryland. We’re working to find out information about the victim(s) involved. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/NSdmh835jt — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) July 18, 2022