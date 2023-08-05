Police investigating after 12-year-old fatally shot in St. Paul

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Stinson Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 12-year-old boy died in the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Stinson Avenue just before 5 a.m. for a report that a juvenile male had been shot.

Medics rushed the boy to Regions Hospital where he later died.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the boy's name and official cause of death in the coming days.

Officers are investigating and are speaking with potential witnesses.

KARE 11 will update this story as more information is made available.

