St. Paul police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul are searching for a 10-year-old girl they say walked away from a residence Friday.

Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 20 leaving a residence on the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul. Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on her sweatshirt, a black winter jacket and carrying multiple plastic bags.

She is described as 5'1" tall, 100 pounds and had French braids in her hair.

SPPD does not know Lewis' direction or destination of travel and is asking anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts to call the department at 651-291-1111.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: The St. Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Ariyah Lewis, 10, is 5 feet 1 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with French braids. pic.twitter.com/IYdRoT7PLD — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) January 24, 2023

MISSING: Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 10 when she walked away from a home near the 1200 block of 7th St. in St. Paul wearing a beige jogging suit w/ patches on the sweatshirt, a black jacket, and carrying plastic bags. Unknown direction or destination. Call 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Z9yxUIE2Cg — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) January 24, 2023

