St. Paul police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul are searching for a 10-year-old girl they say walked away from a residence Friday.
Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 20 leaving a residence on the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul. Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on her sweatshirt, a black winter jacket and carrying multiple plastic bags.
She is described as 5'1" tall, 100 pounds and had French braids in her hair.
SPPD does not know Lewis' direction or destination of travel and is asking anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts to call the department at 651-291-1111.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: